Sunshine across Virginia on Saturday, rain expected Sunday

RICHMOND, Va — Central Virginia is enjoying sunshine and warm temperatures today with highs back in the upper 80s and just a few passing clouds overhead. Breezy conditions will persist throughout the day with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph, though the region should remain dry until evening hours.

Cloud cover will increase tonight as rain chances gradually rise, setting the stage for wet conditions early Sunday morning.

While showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Sunday afternoon, take comfort knowing it won't be a complete washout—several dry periods are anticipated throughout the day. The increased cloud cover and precipitation will help cool things down, with Sunday's high temperatures reaching only the mid-70s.

Monday brings a cold front through the area that will usher in more comfortable and less humid conditions. Morning temperatures will dip to the upper 50s and low 60s before climbing to around 77 degrees during the day. Rain chances will persist, particularly during the morning and early afternoon hours.

The refreshing pattern of drier and cooler air is expected to continue through midweek, with Wednesday shaping up to be the week's standout—featuring sunny skies and dry conditions.

