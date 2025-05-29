Warmer Thursday, many dry hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some areas of fog around this morning.

Today will be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. A passing shower is possible through early afternoon, with a better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for much of the area, but highs in the upper 70s to around 80 are possible closer to the North Carolina line.

Tonight will be warmer with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Highs on Friday will be around 80. There will be a chance of showers in the morning, with a better chance of thunderstorms from mid-afternoon into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and high wind gusts.

A few scattered storms will be around on Saturday, with the best chance north of I-64. Highs will be 75-80.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The first half of next week will feature a warming trend as highs increase through the 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.