Rain expected across Virginia through Wednesday. When will it let up?

Unsettled weather in the Mid-Atlantic will keep rain chances high this week and temperatures low
Rain should begin to taper off later Wednesday, but a risk of showers and thunderstorms will persist for the duration of the workweek.
RICHMOND, Va. -- By Wednesday's morning commute, heavier precipitation is expected to move from west to east across the state, continuing through the early afternoon.

Rain should begin to taper off later Wednesday, but a risk of showers and thunderstorms will persist for the duration of the workweek.

Temperatures will remain cool for the next couple of days before we see a return to the 80s later in the week.

We'll finally see the pattern mellow out a bit by late this weekend, with dry weather expected Sunday into early next week.

