Sunshine with increasing clouds today, some showers tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cool morning with temps in the 40s and lower 50s.

Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will range from the lower to upper 70s.

A few showers will move in from the west later this evening, with a better chance for rain after midnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Monday will start with some showers in the early morning, especially south and southeast of Richmond. Rain will exit, and clouds will gradually decrease from northwest to southeast. Highs will be in 65-70 to the southeast, and low to mid 70s elsewhere.

Our next storm system will spread rain into the region later Tuesday, with a better chance of steadier rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few storms will be possible, and there is the potential for rainfall to exceed at least 1/2 inch.

A few scattered storms will be around Thursday, as highs get back closer to 80.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Friday and Saturday.

Extended computer models are showing much warmer weather for next week.

