Temperatures staying below normal for the holiday weekend

We will be mainly dry for the majority of the holiday weekend
Most of the daylight hours will be dry with below-normal temperatures.
RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s away from the coast.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind gusts around 20 mph are possible.

Tonight will be cool again with lows in the 40s to around 50 away from the coast.

Sunday will have sunshine with increasing clouds during the afternoon. There is the chance of a shower by around sunset, mostly to the west and southwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A disturbance will bring some showers Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the best chance for rain across southern Virginia.

After some early morning showers, the rest of Memorial Day will be dry with highs in the lower 70s.

A storm system will bring a much better chance of rain later Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday.

Rain will turn more scattered for the second half of the week as highs return to around 80.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

