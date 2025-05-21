Watch Now
Cooler temperatures and rain in Central Virginia early Wednesday

Below-normal temperatures continue for at least another week
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. --Rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely early Wednesday morning, with cloudy and cooler conditions throughout the day. Much of the day will be rain-free, but a few additional showers or storms will be possible by late afternoon. The high will only range from 65-70.

Thursday will be a little warmer, with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will feature variably clouds, cool nights, and mild afternoons.

Upper-level energy will increase Sunday through Tuesday, bringing a chance for showers back to the area each day.

