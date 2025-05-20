Watch Now
Cooler temperatures and rain heading to central Virginia early Wednesday

Skies will be partly sunny today with highs only in the mid 70s. Rain and a rumble of thunder will mover in late tonight.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be just as pleasant with a fair amount of sunshine.

Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day, leading to mostly cloudy skies by night, but no rain until after midnight.

Highs will only rise to about 75 degrees.

Rain begins to arrive overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday.

A break in precipitation is expected by mid-afternoon, but thunderstorms could develop between 6-8 p.m. Wednesday night with some possibly strong.

A few leftover showers on Thursday, but the weather will gradually improve and give us a good outlook for Friday through the weekend.

The cool stretch of 70s will be here for the duration.

