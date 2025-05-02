Staying warm and humid, rain chances higher by Sunday

RICHMOND, Va — Friday will have intervals of clouds and sun. There may be a shower in the morning and a few stray storms late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Much of Saturday is now looking rain-free.

There will be some scattered storms possible by late afternoon, mostly west of Interstate 95.

The chance of rain will increase in central Virginia by early evening. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Any storm that develops in the next few days will have the potential to produce strong gusts.

There will be showers at times on Sunday and Monday.

A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s on Sunday and the mid-to-upper 70s on Monday.

Rain chances will decrease a bit midweek, but it will still remain unsettled with a storm or two possible each day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

