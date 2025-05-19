RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny Monday, with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. An approaching system will bring increasing clouds Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain is likely at times Tuesday night and Wednesday, with a few rumbles of thunder as well. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered showers will stick around on Thursday, and it will be breezy and somewhat cool with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Drier air will move into the region Friday and should stick around for the Memorial Day weekend. As of now, it looks like highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

