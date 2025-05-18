A breezy Sunday with lower humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will push south of the region today. It will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but still above the normal high of 78.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Winds will gust over 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

An approaching system will increase the clouds on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A shower is possible by Tuesday evening.

It will turn rainy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. More showers and a few storms will be around at times Wednesday into Wednesday night. Over 1/2 inch of rain is possible.

Scattered showers will stick around on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As of now, it looks like highs will be in the 70s for Memorial Day weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.