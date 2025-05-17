Rain clearing out, sunshine and less humidity ahead for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va — Rain and thunderstorms that moved through the Richmond area this morning are now exiting, making way for clearer skies and sunshine for the remainder of the weekend.

Sunshine will prevail by afternoon along with dry skies. Highs will be near 90 degrees but the gusty winds will help ease the heat.

Tonight will feature mainly clear skies and less muggy weather, overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with dry weather and mostly to partly sunny skies to round out the weekend.

Monday will bring more sunshine with comfortable conditions at 80 degrees, before temperatures drop to the low 70s for Tuesday.

An unsettled weather pattern returns midweek with much cooler days ahead.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.