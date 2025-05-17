Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Rain clearing out, sunshine and less humidity ahead for the weekend

Breezy conditions are expected both Saturday and Sunday
Sunshine and less humidity ahead for the weekend
Posted

RICHMOND, Va — Rain and thunderstorms that moved through the Richmond area this morning are now exiting, making way for clearer skies and sunshine for the remainder of the weekend.

Sunshine will prevail by afternoon along with dry skies. Highs will be near 90 degrees but the gusty winds will help ease the heat.

Tonight will feature mainly clear skies and less muggy weather, overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with dry weather and mostly to partly sunny skies to round out the weekend.

Monday will bring more sunshine with comfortable conditions at 80 degrees, before temperatures drop to the low 70s for Tuesday.

An unsettled weather pattern returns midweek with much cooler days ahead.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone