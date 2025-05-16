Severe afternoon storms possible during warm and humid Friday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va — Friday will be very warm and humid with a high near 90. A few severe storms will be possible by this afternoon. There is a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe storms. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado. A few storms will be possible later tonight as well.

Saturday will be a transitional day, with possible morning storms followed by clearing conditions.

Relief is on the horizon with a dry stretch of weather beginning Sunday and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and dry weather will continue through Monday.

Showers and storms will likely return to the area Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.

