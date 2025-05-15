Expect a warmer Thursday with a few early evening storms possible

RICHMOND, Va — Thursday will be warmer with partly sunny skies, the high will be in the lower 80s.

Storms will be possible by late afternoon and early evening.

There is a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe storms, although storms will not be as widespread.

Isolated storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening as temperatures soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A drier pattern is expected Sunday into Wednesday with high temperatures gradually falling into the 70s.

Rain looks to return to the area next Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.