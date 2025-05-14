Storms likely again in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon and evening

RICHMOND, Va —The upper-level low driving this wet weather pattern will very slowly move eastward, keeping the Commonwealth in a broad area of lift through Wednesday.

Showers and storms will redevelop Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. It will be warm and humid with a high in the upper 70s.

The low will move east of the area Thursday, with strong upper-level ridging moving into the eastern U.S. Highs will approach 90 degrees in some areas of central Virginia on Friday and Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible both days. A cold front will move through the area late Sunday, with dry and mild weather expected early next week.

