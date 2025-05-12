Soaking rainfall Monday in Richmond: When will it start and end?

RICHMOND, Va — Soaking rainfall starting Monday, that will continue through Tuesday and lingering shower chances again Wednesday.

There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center, and grand totals of 2"+ will be possible from Monday afternoon to midweek.

This could also increase the risk for localized flash flooding with any heavier showers, particularly from later Monday through Tuesday.

As far as the timing, chances for light rain increase early Monday morning mainly west of I-95, but the rain becomes more widespread during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will only reach into the lower- to mid-70s with some western zones staying in the upper 60s where there will be more of the rain.

The rain will turn more scattered on Wednesday (best chances afternoon), with the pattern breaking Thursday and Friday as the low lifts northward.

Look for drier skies for most of the region by then, but temperatures will soar to summer-like levels for Thursday and Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.