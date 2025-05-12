Watch Now
Soaking rainfall Monday in Richmond: When will it start and end?

A wet weather pattern sets up for this week
Rain will gradually move in in today from the southwest and become more steady later in the day, especially west of I-95. The high will range from the upper 60s west to the low and mid 70s east.
RICHMOND, Va — Soaking rainfall starting Monday, that will continue through Tuesday and lingering shower chances again Wednesday.

There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center, and grand totals of 2"+ will be possible from Monday afternoon to midweek.

This could also increase the risk for localized flash flooding with any heavier showers, particularly from later Monday through Tuesday.

As far as the timing, chances for light rain increase early Monday morning mainly west of I-95, but the rain becomes more widespread during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will only reach into the lower- to mid-70s with some western zones staying in the upper 60s where there will be more of the rain.

The rain will turn more scattered on Wednesday (best chances afternoon), with the pattern breaking Thursday and Friday as the low lifts northward.

Look for drier skies for most of the region by then, but temperatures will soar to summer-like levels for Thursday and Friday.

