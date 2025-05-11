Watch Now
Warming to 80s before rain moves in Monday for most of Virginia

A wet weather pattern sets up for next week
RICHMOND, Va — Clouds are overtaking the state on Mother's Day, but it will stay mostly dry and calm with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances increase early Monday morning, becoming more widespread during the afternoon. This will bring cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the mid-70s and some western zones staying in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will start mild with temperatures in the low 60s, as a slow-moving area of low pressure in the Southeast continues to affect the region.

Widespread rain for the state can become heavy at times with some embedded thunderstorms for much to Tuesday. The rain will turn more scattered on Wednesday, but the unsettled weather threat remains with us until next Saturday.

A big warmup will occur on Friday and Saturday with highs near 90 degrees.

