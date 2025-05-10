Mother's Day weekend brings warming trend before Monday rain

RICHMOND, Va — After a very cool start to the day, temperatures will only rebound into the low 70s despite mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will be on the move later today, but at least no rain for the weekend.

Mother's Day will bring more cloud cover with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday will continue the warming trend with morning temperatures in the 50s.

Rain will push in from the south and overspread the state by Monday afternoon. Expect rain to continue on and off until about Wednesday with occasionally heavy downpours and embedded storms.

Rain chances will gradually decrease through the remainder of the workweek, though unsettled conditions will persist.

Highs for the duration staying in the mid to upper 70s with a return to low 80s late next week.

