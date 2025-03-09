Warming up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny today. There will be more clouds across southern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Today's sunset is 7:11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s.

A system will pass to our south Monday, just bringing a little extra cloud cover, especially south of Richmond. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, with some upper 60s possible northwest of Richmond (where there will be more sun).

Highs will jump into the 70s on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast. Highs in the metro will be in the low to mid 70s, but will be in the 50s near the coast. Highs well southwest of Richmond will be near 80.

Rain chances will remain low all week. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Thursday or Friday, but most areas will stay dry.

It will turn warmer at the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A couple of spotty showers are possible next Saturday, with a much better chance of rain and thunderstorms next Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.