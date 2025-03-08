A mild weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sun today, but skies will turn mostly cloudy at times from around midday into the early afternoon. A sprinkle or a light spotty shower is possible, with the best chance south of I-64. However, rain chances are very low.

Highs will range from the low/mid 50s to the northwest, to around 60 in the metro, to the low/mid 60s far southwest. Some gusts over 20 mph are possible.

We "spring forward" to Eastern Daylight time tonight at 2 a.m. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A system moving through North Carolina on Monday will cause some clouds, and a few showers are possible in southern Virginia. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. A cold front may slide southward during the day, keeping highs in the 50s at the coast., Inland areas will see highs in the 70s.

A cold front will try to move through towards the end of the week, but rain chances will remain low. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s through next weekend.

