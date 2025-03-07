Seasonably cool weather continues today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds around the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 50s. There could be a shower during the evening across northern and western Virginia.

A cold front will pass on Saturday with the chance for a few sprinkles. Highs will be near 60.

This is the weekend when we "spring forward". Clocks will move ahead one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, ushering in the start of Eastern Daylight Time. The sun will rise on Sunday 7:29 a.m., and set at 7:11 p.m.

Sunday will have mix of clouds and sun with highs 55-60.

We will see a nice warming trend for the first half of the coming week. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Monday, the lower 70s Tuesday, and the mid to upper 70s Wednesday.

There is the chance of a shower late Thursday into early Friday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s later next week into the weekend.

