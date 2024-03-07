A mostly cloudy Thursday with patchy drizzle

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers will gradually taper this evening, with patchy areas of drizzle possible overnight.



Thursday will start cloudy with the chance of a sprinkle, with clouds decreasing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will be dry, but clouds will increase and thicken ahead of our next storm. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain returns to the region on Saturday. Highs will be 55-60.

Mainly dry weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be around 60 on Sunday, in the 50s on Monday, and back around 70 for mid and late week.

