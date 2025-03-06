Expect a partly sunny, windy, and cooler Thursday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be partly sunny, windy, and cooler, with highs in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold, with lows in the lower 30s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-50s.

Temperatures should return to the 60s on Saturday, but another cold front will bring a few scattered showers. Sunday will be dry and cooler.

The extended pattern favors a nice warm-up next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s for a few days. Rain is expected to return to the area next Thursday.

