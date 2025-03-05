Powerful storm brings strong winds and potentially severe weather to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A powerful storm system will move into the region Wednesday, producing strong winds and a line of potentially severe weather midday.

The line should move through Richmond between 1 and 2 p.m.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night.

Thursday will be variably cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with highs in the 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour storm track

Hour-by-hour: Powerful storm brings potentially severe weather to Virginia

Temperatures should return to the 60s on Saturday, but another cold front will bring a few scattered showers later in the day. A few showers will also be possible on Sunday.

The extended pattern favors a nice warm-up next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s for a few days. Rain looks to return to the area next Thursday.

