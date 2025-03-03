Powerful storm system expected in Virginia on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 30. Tuesday will turn much warmer with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low 60s.

A powerful storm system will move into the region by Wednesday. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. There will be showers during the day, along with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves through later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s.

Behind the front, Thursday will be variably cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with highs in the 50s. Friday looks to be mostly sunny and seasonably cool.

Temperatures should get back into the 60s on Saturday, but another cold front will bring a few scattered showers later in the day. Cooler air will follow next Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.