Our warmest weather since early November

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a breezy and warm day. Sun will mix with periods of occasional cloudiness. It will be very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s, making it the warmest day since November 7. The normal high for Richmond today is 64, and the record is 94 from 1907. Highs near the coast will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We have an increased risk of fire danger today. The gusty winds, dry ground, and low relative humidity this afternoon will allow any sparks or fires to spread rapidly.

Winds may bring in some smoke from southern wildfires. This will not be at ground level, but it may make the skies a bit hazy today and Sunday.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be 75-80 for much of the region. A few spotty showers are possible, mostly west of I-95, with chances a little higher late in the day.

Monday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A passing shower is possible the first half of the day, but a cold front will bring a good chance of showers and storms late in the day through the evening. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Tuesday will be cooler with some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows Tuesday night will be the coldest of the week, in the 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

More warm weather returns for the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

A shower is possible Thursday, and a few scattered showers are possible Friday.

