The warmest temperatures since early November arrive Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. A spotty shower or a few sprinkles are possible, mostly north of I-64. Highs will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

We have an increased risk of fire danger today. The dry ground, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will cause any sparks or fires to spread rapidly.

Some wildfire smoke may make the skies hazy at times over the next 48 hours.

Saturday will be warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, making it the warmest day since November 7.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times on Sunday. There is the chance of a few showers, mostly very late in the day or evening, mostly well west of I-95. Highs will be 75-80.

Monday will be warm and breezy with highs 75-80. A few showers are possible in the morning. A cold front will cause scattered thunderstorms late in the day through the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Tuesday, the mid 60s Wednesday, and near 80 at the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.