Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool, chance of rain Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly sunny and less windy. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Clouds will increase a bit on Friday. A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. It will be warmer, with highs near 80.

Some showers will be around on Sunday, mostly later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

A cold front will bring the chance of scattered storms late in the day on Monday. A few storms could be strong. It will be a breezy day, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

It will be a bit cooler on Tuesday, but warmer weather will return later in the week.

