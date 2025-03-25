Watch Now
Some showers return to Richmond Tuesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Much of Tuesday will be dry, but showers will return to the area by evening as the next disturbance crosses the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. A few more showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

Drier air is expected over the region from Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be around 60 on Thursday, rising to around 70 on Friday and well into the 70s, near 80, over the weekend.

Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area next Monday.

