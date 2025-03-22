Breezy and warm today with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will average mostly sunny much of today. It will be breezy with some gusts over 30 mph possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most areas. There is increased fire danger for areas west of I-95. Any sparks or fires could spread quickly.

A cold front will pass this evening, bringing in cooler weather for Sunday. Morning lows will be 35-40, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some showers are possible on Monday, mostly in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Much of Tuesday will be dry, but a few more showers will be possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Highs will cool back to around 60 mid-week, but will warm into the 70s Friday.

As of now, highs next weekend may be in the 75-80 range.

