Spotty showers Monday with highs in low 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few spotty showers may linger on Monday, with skies becoming variably cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday night will be chilly, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s Tuesday and the mid 70s on Wednesday.

The next cold front will bring scattered showers on Thursday, followed by another shot of cooler air on Friday (highs in the 50s).

As of now, next weekend looks variably cloudy with a few showers possible later Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will be in the 60s. Lows will be in the 30s Saturday morning and the low 40s on Sunday morning.

