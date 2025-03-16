Severe storms possible today with strong winds and isolated tornadoes possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm morning with temps rising into the 60s.

Today will turn windy with gusts over 30 mph as a storm system approaches the area. There will be a chance of showers the first part of the morning, mostly in western Virginia.

Rain chances will increase by late morning and midday, especially west of I-95. Showers and storms will turn more numerous from noon through the evening. Highs will reach the upper 60s northwest to the mid 70s southeast.

There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms for the CBS 6 viewing area. Storms will produce heavy rainfall, with over an inch of rain possible. Some storms will have strong gusts, possibly exceeding 60 mph. Large hail is possible in a few storms, Due to a lot of wind shear in the atmosphere, isolated tornadoes are possible.

Make sure you stay weather-aware today.

One limiting factor to seeing severe weather will be the amount of rain and storms that develop initially. This may be enough to squelch the severe threat for later in the afternoon.

Storms will continue through this evening, with activity decreasing after midnight.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A few showers may linger early Monday, especially in southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will be 65-70 Tuesday and in the low to mid 70s Wednesday.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Thursday.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday, the 60s Saturday, and 65-70 next Sunday.

