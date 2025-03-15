Warmer Sunday with severe storm threat increasing

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be cloudy this morning with areas of fog. A few sprinkles are possible. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will break up a little later in the afternoon as a warm front lifts northward. An isolated shower is possible, mostly northwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s near the coast, in the low to mid 60s across central Virginia, and in the mid 70s to the far south and southwest. If the warm front pushes northward more quickly, highs in the metro could get a bit warmer.

Tonight will be breezy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will be windy on Sunday with showers developing as a storm system approaches. Rain chances will be higher west of I-95 the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 70s.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

Monday will have some showers in the morning, with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Highs will be 65-70 on Tuesday and the mid 70s on Wednesday.

There will be the chance of a few showers Thursday as a cold front passes.

Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. Next weekend will have highs in the 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.