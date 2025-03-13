Cooler today, total lunar eclipse tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morning clouds and fog will give way to mostly to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will be in the 50s near the coast, in the 60s for the metro, and the 70s to the far southwest.

Areas of fog will occur Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

A total lunar eclipse happens tonight, just after 1 a.m. The Earth will move directly between the sun and the full moon casting a red shadow — hence the name "blood" — onto the moon. The shadow will cover 100% of the moon just before 3 a.m.

Friday will be mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles are possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for the metro, but will be in the 50s near the coast.

The weekend will be warm with highs in the 70s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, mostly northwest of Richmond. A storm system will bring some showers and storms on Sunday. There is the risk for severe storms Sunday, with damaging wind gusts possible.

Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, and the 70s on Wednesday.

