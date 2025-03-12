Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm ahead of backdoor cold front

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast Wednesday evening. Highs in the metro will be in the low/mid 70s but will be much cooler along the coast.

The front will continue to push from northeast to southwest across Virginia Thursday, resulting in a big temperature difference across the Commonwealth.

Rain chances will remain low throughout the week but a few sprinkles will be possible Friday.

The weekend looks warm, with a few isolated showers possible on Saturday and a higher threat of showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. A few storms could be severe.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone