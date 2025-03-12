Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm ahead of backdoor cold front

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast Wednesday evening. Highs in the metro will be in the low/mid 70s but will be much cooler along the coast.

The front will continue to push from northeast to southwest across Virginia Thursday, resulting in a big temperature difference across the Commonwealth.

Rain chances will remain low throughout the week but a few sprinkles will be possible Friday.

The weekend looks warm, with a few isolated showers possible on Saturday and a higher threat of showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. A few storms could be severe.

