Highs jump into the 70s on Tuesday, sunshine returns to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will jump into the 70s on Tuesday as full sunshine returns to the area.

Tonight will be clear, with lows falling into the mid-40s. A backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast on Wednesday.

Highs in the metro will be in the low 70s but will be much cooler along the coast.

Rain chances will remain low throughout the week. The weekend looks warm, with a few isolated showers possible on Saturday and a higher threat of showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

