Windy and cooler with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's our first day of the year on Eastern Daylight Time. Today's sunrise is 7:27 a.m. and the sunset is 7:12 p.m.

Skies are clearing and temperatures are dropping through the 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny this morning. A disturbance will cause more clouds this afternoon. There is the very slight chance of a sprinkle or isolated shower, mostly north of I-64.

Winds will increase with gusts over 30 mph. Gusts will exceed 40 mph in the mountains, where a wind advisory is in effect. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s for much of the area, with some lower 60s across southeastern VA.

Tonight will be clear, breezy and cold. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s in the metro, with some upper 20s possible in outlying areas. For some locations, this will be the first time at or below freezing since March 1 or February 25. Wind chills into Monday morning will be in the low to mid 20s.

Monday will be sunny and breezy. Gusts will exceed 25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Lows will be in the 30s again Monday night.

It will turn much warmer with highs around 70 on Tuesday, the lower 70s Wednesday, and mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Our next system will bring the chance of some showers Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

