Sunny and colder today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear, breezy and cold morning. Temperatures are in the 20s, with some wind chills in the teens.

It will be breezy this morning, with winds decreasing during the day. Skies will be sunny, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight will be clear and quite cold. Lows will range from the upper teens to the mid 20s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to 50.

Tuesday will be warmer with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A powerful storm system will move into the region for Wednesday. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. There will be periods of rain during the day, and the potential for strong to severe storms as a cold front passes late in the day. Storms could produce even higher wind gusts. Highs will be 65-70.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures will warm back into the lower 60s Saturday. There will be the chance of a few scattered showers next weekend.

As of now, it looks like highs will be in the 50s Sunday, but a string of 70s are possible next week.

