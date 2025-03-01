Windy and warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a chilly start, today will be warmer and windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the northwest, and the low to mid 70s to the southeast. Winds will gust over 30 mph as a cold front moves through the area.

There is a red flag warning in effect until 7 p.m. Due to the dry air, warm temperatures and gusty winds, we have an increased risk of fire danger. As a reminder, open burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. through April 30.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows Sunday night will be in the low to mid 20s for many areas, but some upper teens are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs 45-50. Highs will be around 60 Tuesday with increasing clouds.

A storm system with a strong cold front will move into the area Wednesday. It will be warm and breezy with highs 65-70. There will be periods of rain and some strong to potentially severe storms are possible. We will have further updates regarding the severe potential over the next few days.

Thursday will breezy and cooler with the chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 50s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs around 60.

