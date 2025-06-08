Severe storm threat lasts into Sunday evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- ** SEVERE STORM THREAT TODAY, LOCALIZED FLOODING POSSIBLE **

A wave of showers and storms will pass through this morning. Localized heavy rainfall will occur, and a few cells with strong gusts and large hail are possible.

This will be followed by a lull, with clouds breaking for some sun into early afternoon, especially south of I-64.

Scattered storms will be around from noon through this evening, with the highest chance from mid-afternoon through early evening. Due to the muggy air, storms will unleash torrential downpours, and poor-drainage flooding is possible. Storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Tonight will stay humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be muggy with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be 85-90. A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could produce strong gusts.

We will have some showers and storms around on Tuesday.

It will be a little less humid Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will be around 90 Thursday and Friday.

An isolated storm will be possible Friday, with a better chance of storms later Saturday.

