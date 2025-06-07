Scattered severe storms this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy today. Some batches of showers will track through the area through midday. Widely scattered storms will be around this afternoon into the evening. Not all areas will see storms, but the ones that develop will produce heavy rainfall, and could be severe with strong wind gusts. It will be muggy with highs ranging from the lower 80s northwest, to around 90 far south.

Tonight will be warm and humid with a few showers possible. Lows will be 65-70.

There is a higher chance of rain on Sunday, but there will still be many dry hours. Some showers will be possible in the morning, with scattered storms in the afternoon. Storms will produce heavy rainfall, and could be severe with high wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low. It will stay muggy with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Monday will be warmer with highs 85-90. An isolated storm or two will be possible.

Another decent chance of showers and possibly strong storms will move through on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday, and around 90 Thursday and Friday. A few storms are possible late Friday.

