Scattered weekend storms follow humid Friday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be warm and very humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, especially late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for many areas, with 70s near the coast.

The weekend will be warm and very humid with many dry hours.

Some showers and storms will be possible early Saturday morning, followed by a decrease in clouds. A few widely scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Any storm that does develop could produce strong gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The chance of storms is a bit higher on Sunday, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.



Rain chances will be a bit lower for Monday, but then increase again for Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will stay moderately humid. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.