Showers possible Thursday as weather turns more humid

RICHMOND, Va. -- A system moving up the southeastern U.S. coast will spread more clouds in Thursday. There will be a chance of showers, with the best chance across southern Virginia. The rain will hit dry air as it advances northward, so the rain may fail to make it north of I-64. Highs will be 75-80 to the south, and the low to mid 80s well north of Richmond.

Friday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s, and just the very slight chance of a shower or storm.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance of scattered storms both days this weekend. It will be humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will be a bit lower for Monday, but then increase again for Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will stay moderately humid. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

