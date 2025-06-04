Mostly sunny, warm weather continues with weekend rain expected

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, under mostly sunny skies. It will still be a little hazy with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

An upper-level disturbance over the northeast Gulf will move northeast over the next few days, bringing rain to Georgia and the Carolinas, and more cloud cover to Virginia Thursday.

A few showers will be possible along the North Carolina line, but the rest of Virginia will remain dry.

The ridge of high pressure currently over the Mid-Atlantic will give way to an upper-level trough approaching from the west Friday, bringing a slight chance for a shower or storm to our west in the afternoon.

Better rain chances are expected Saturday, with widespread showers and storms. Rain appears limited Sunday, but higher chances return Monday and Tuesday.

