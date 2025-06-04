Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny, warm weather continues with weekend rain expected

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, under mostly sunny skies. It will still be a little hazy with highs in the mid and upper 80s.
Mostly sunny, warm weather continues with weekend rain expected
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, under mostly sunny skies. It will still be a little hazy with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

An upper-level disturbance over the northeast Gulf will move northeast over the next few days, bringing rain to Georgia and the Carolinas, and more cloud cover to Virginia Thursday.

A few showers will be possible along the North Carolina line, but the rest of Virginia will remain dry.

The ridge of high pressure currently over the Mid-Atlantic will give way to an upper-level trough approaching from the west Friday, bringing a slight chance for a shower or storm to our west in the afternoon.

Better rain chances are expected Saturday, with widespread showers and storms. Rain appears limited Sunday, but higher chances return Monday and Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone