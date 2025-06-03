Warmer weather across Virginia before weekend storms arrive

RICHMOND, Va. -- A stretch of beautiful early June weather continues across the region this week with temperatures gradually climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday brings more sunshine with temperatures warming to around 85 degrees, still with relatively low humidity and light winds between 5-6 mph.

The warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies, while overnight lows become milder in the mid 60s.

Humidity levels will begin to increase as the workweek wears on with muggy weather expected through at least Saturday.

A front approaches on Friday giving us a low chance for rain and storms that will linger into the weekend. Rain chances climb to around 40% for Saturday. Sunday will still be warm with highs in the mid 80s but cooler by Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

