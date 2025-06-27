Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat advisory shrinks as 'cooler' weather moves into Central Virginia

Temperatures will reach near 89 degrees with scattered afternoon storms
Richmond is expected to hit around 90 degrees on Friday, though there's a chance temperatures might remain in the 80s.
Not as hot for much of Virginia Friday
RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will hover close to the seasonal average of 89 degrees on Friday, providing relief from the near-triple-digit heat experienced earlier this week.

Some areas will reach the low 90s this afternoon, particularly in downtown Richmond and southeastern regions where a heat advisory remains in effect for portions of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover, and Henrico counties.

Areas to the west including Powhatan, Goochland, and Amelia County will experience more comfortable conditions, while locations north of Richmond will see temperatures only reaching the low to mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 3 p.m. and continue into the evening, with a 40% chance of precipitation lasting until around 11 p.m.

Sunset will occur at 8:34 p.m.

Despite a rainfall deficit for June, the region maintains a surplus for 2025, preventing any drought conditions. Recent steady rainfall over the past few months has helped maintain healthy moisture levels.

Overnight lows will remain in the 70s across the region with muggy conditions persisting.

The weekend of June 28-29 will bring another round of active weather, though less intense than today.

By Monday, June 30, temperatures will climb back into the low 90s with heat indices potentially reaching triple digits.

A break in the heat wave is expected by Wednesday, July 2.

