Heat advisories continue in Central Virginia with afternoon storms developing through next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Prepare for continued heat and increasing storm chances over the next week as heat advisories remain in effect until Thursday night.

While not as oppressive as recent days, humidity levels will make temperatures feel like 105 degrees during peak heating hours.

A stormy weather pattern that began yesterday afternoon is expected to continue for at least the next seven days, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing primarily during late afternoons and evenings.

Mornings and early afternoons should remain mostly dry, but hot and humid conditions will persist with highs in the 90s and heat indices approaching triple digits through early next week.

Today's high will reach 96 degrees with most of the day spent in the 90s. Friday brings slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the low 90s, though it will still feel like 100 degrees.

Some relief appears on the horizon with temperatures expected to drop into the 80s by late next week.

Seasonably hot and humid weather with a low chance for a shower or storm is expected on the 4th of July.

