Wednesday heat index values could hit 109

RICHMOND, Va. -- An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for Central Virginia until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another very hot and humid day, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 and heat index values in the range of 105 to 109. A few areas could have a heat index reaching 100 degrees.

We'll have a marginal risk (level 1) for severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, with the possibility of heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s will be the rule late this week through the weekend. A chance for late-day showers and storms will exist each day. A slightly better chance for storms appears possible next Tuesday.

Seasonably hot and humid weather with a low chance for a shower or storm is expected on the 4th of July.

Tropical Storm Andrea formed over the open waters of the Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores this afternoon. The storm should have a short life span and is not expected to impact land.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.