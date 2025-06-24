Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Heat index could hit 110 degrees this afternoon

There is a Marginal Risk for a severe storm Wednesday afternoon.
Tom's Morning Update
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Piedmont and Tidewater until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The heat index is expected to reach between 105 and 110 degrees each afternoon.

Tuesday's forecast high of 100 Tuesday will be just shy of a record of 102 set in 2010.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index could exceed 105 degrees at times.

There is a Marginal Risk for a severe storm Wednesday afternoon, but we are not expecting very many storms to pop up.

The heat will ease just a few degrees at the end of the week, but the heat index will still exceed 100 degrees.

It looks like highs may stay in the 90s through the end of the month.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone