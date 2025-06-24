Heat index could hit 110 degrees this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Piedmont and Tidewater until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The heat index is expected to reach between 105 and 110 degrees each afternoon.

Tuesday's forecast high of 100 Tuesday will be just shy of a record of 102 set in 2010.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index could exceed 105 degrees at times.

There is a Marginal Risk for a severe storm Wednesday afternoon, but we are not expecting very many storms to pop up.

The heat will ease just a few degrees at the end of the week, but the heat index will still exceed 100 degrees.

It looks like highs may stay in the 90s through the end of the month.

