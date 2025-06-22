Heat cranks up today, a hot and muggy week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a hotter and more humid day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely break 100° in the afternoon.

It will be very hot and muggy Monday and Tuesday, with highs around 100°. The Richmond record high is 101° for Monday, and 102° for Tuesday.

The heat index will be 105-110° for most areas, but a few spots could break 110°.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to around 100° Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index will exceed 105°.

An isolated afternoon storm is possible Tuesday through Friday, with the best chance of a few storms near I-81.

The heat will ease just a few degrees at the end of the week, but the heat index will still exceed 100°.

The chance for a few storms will increase by Saturday, but they will not impact everyone.

It looks like highs may be in the 90s through the end of the month.

