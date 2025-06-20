Watch Now
Richmond heat wave begins this weekend. Here's what to expect.

We're tracking a heat wave for the weekend that will bring high heat and humidity.
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be less humid and a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Summer officially begins Friday at 10:42 p.m.

The comfortable conditions won't last long.

Temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s by Saturday before soaring to around 97 degrees on Sunday.

More heat early next week with potential for 100-degree temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

Abundant ground moisture and vegetation might prevent temperatures from reaching the century mark, but regardless of the exact number, conditions will be dangerously hot.

Feels-like temps (heat index values) will be in excess of 100, and could exceed 110 Monday and Tuesday.

Isolated storms are possible later in the week.

Highs in the 90s may continue through the end of the month.

